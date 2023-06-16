Negotiators from the four parties aiming to form a coalition government in Finland announced that they have reached agreement on the government program.

The coalition government will consist of the conservative National Coalition Party, the right-wing Finns Party, the Finnish Christian Democrats, and the Swedish People’s Party, reports Xinhua news agency.

Petteri Orpo, leader of the National Coalition Party, will serve as the Prime Minister.

The remaining ministers and portfolio distribution have yet to be announced.

The government program is referred to as a “negotiation result” and provides a roadmap for the coalition’s actions during the four-year parliamentary term.

Further details of the program will be disclosed on Friday.

“We have thoroughly addressed the details. We wanted to reach extensive agreements on various matters,” said Orpo.

The coalition will replace the left-centre cabinet led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin of the Social Democratic Party.

The specific date for the government transition has not yet been announced.

20230616-121603