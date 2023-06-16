INDIA

Fire breaks out near Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati

NewsWire
0
0

A huge fire broke out in a building near the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday.

No casualties were reported but locals say three persons were feared trapped in the fire.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and were trying to douse the blaze from spreading towards the Govindaraja Swamy temple ratham.

Police said the fire broke out in Lavanya Photo Frame Works abutting the famous temple. Flames engulfed the entire building, spreading panic among people in the busy area in the temple town.

According to witnesses, the fire started from the photo frame shop located in one of the floors in a five-storeyed building. The workers in the shop and other inmates in the building ran out to safety.

Five two-wheelers parked in front of the building were also gutted in the fire.

The photo frame shop is estimated to have suffered a loss of about Rs 1 crore.

Short circuit in the shop is suspected to have caused the fire. Chemicals stored in the shop for lamination and other photo related works increased the intensity of the fire.

20230616-132401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two arrested in Gurugram for betting on IPL matches

    Sisters tie rakhis to Telangana CM

    AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan declared ‘bad character’

    NIA raids 40 locations of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in J&K