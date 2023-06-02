INDIA

Firing exchanges between security forces & terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in the forest area of Dassal Gurjan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

The encounter took place during the intervening night of June 1 and 2.

A defence ministry spokesman said, “In a joint operation by Indian Army in coordination with J&K Police, intelligence based ambushes noticed a suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran (near Rajouri) on the night of June 1 and 2, 2023.

“On being challenged by our troops, they were fired upon which was retaliated by our troops. Sporadic firing continued throughout the night.”

The Army said a search operation has been launched by a joint team of Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details were awaited.

