INDIA

Five sent to jail for cheating Indian Bank of Rs 4.19 crore

NewsWire
0
0

A special CBI court here on Friday awarded various jail terms to five individuals from two firms who cheated the India Bank of a total of Rs 4.19 crore.

The court sentenced P. Senthilkumar, the then CEO-cum-Chairman of Palpap Ichinichi Software International Ltd, Chennai, to five years rigorous imprisonment while T.R. Dhanasekar and R. Karunanidhi, both then Directors of SJS Network and Services Ltd, Chennai, were sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment.

J. Murali and B. Latha Bhas were also sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

In addition to the jail terms, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1,25,000 on all the accused. Furthermore, a fine of Rs 1 lakh each was imposed on Palpap Ichinichi Software International Ltd and SJS Network & Services (P) Ltd.

The CBI registered the case against them in 2008 based on a complaint from Indian Bank. It was alleged that Palpap Ichinichi Software International Ltd, represented by Senthilkumar and others, and SJS Network and Services Ltd, represented by Dhanasekar and Karunanidhi, availed loans based on fake documents. They failed to repay the loan amount, causing a loss of Rs 4.19 crore to the bank.

After the investigation, a charge sheet was filed in 2008 against the accused before the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Chennai.

The trial court noted that the CBI successfully proved the case of the prosecution and held the accused guilty.

20230602-215003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Cong president hits out at union govt over MSMEs

    Gold ‘Covid sample’ seized at Hyderabad airport

    UP Board gears up to check unfair means in exams

    JD-U legislator’s brother beaten up for ‘extortion’