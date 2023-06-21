BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

FM Sitharaman to leave for Paris to attend Global Financing Pact summit

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday leave for Paris in France to participate in the Summit for the New Global Financing Pact scheduled for June 22-23.

During her official visit, Sitharaman will have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, official sources said.

The two-day summit will bring together heads of state and government, ministers, leaders of key international organisations, representatives of global financial institutions, private sector and civil society representatives.

