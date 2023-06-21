Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday leave for Paris in France to participate in the Summit for the New Global Financing Pact scheduled for June 22-23.

During her official visit, Sitharaman will have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, official sources said.

The two-day summit will bring together heads of state and government, ministers, leaders of key international organisations, representatives of global financial institutions, private sector and civil society representatives.

