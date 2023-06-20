SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

'Forever grateful': Kohli commemorates completing 12 Years in Test Cricket

New Delhi, June 20 (IANs) Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Tuesday completed 12 years in Test cricket and expressed his gratitude with a short post on social media.

The former India captain made his Test debut on June 20, 2011, against West Indies at Kingston and since then played 109 Tests scoring 8,479 runs at an average of 48.72 including 28 hundreds and the same number of half-centuries, breaking numerous records along the way.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old commemorated his completion of 12 years in Test cricket and wrote: “12 years in Test cricket today. Forever grateful.”

He was handed over the Test reigns as India’s Test captain after M.S. Dhoni announced his retirement from the longest format. During his captaincy tenure of 68 matches, Kohli guided the team to an impressive 40 victories, while experiencing 17 losses and 11 draws with a commendable win percentage of 58.82.

Under his leadership, India reached the Test rankings summit and also won its first-ever Test series Down Under in 2019 and also registered big Test wins in England and South Africa.

However, his scoring rate dropped drastically in the past few years as he went century-less for 41 innings since scoring a hundred against Bangladesh in 2019.

After a wait of 1205 days, Kohli finally registered a Test century, bringing up three figures during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

