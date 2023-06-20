The province has announced that it is investing $2.7 million to support a project that will help 65 electrical workers upgrade their skills and meet the demand for qualified electricians in eastern Ontario.

Led by KE Electrical, the free program will provide participants with the training needed to progress from labourer to apprentice, apprentice to journeyman, and journeyman to foreman.

“Right across the province, we’re facing historic labour shortages with thousands of jobs going unfilled in skilled trades each and every day,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Programs like these are helping to ensure we have the skilled workforce to build the homes, schools, hospitals and infrastructure projects our growing province needs.”

Across Ontario, at least 1,600 more electricians are needed– a number projected to grow in the coming years, with one-in-three skilled trades workers aged 55 or over and nearing retirement. This project will provide new and existing KE Electrical workers with the chance to participate in 8,500 hours of hands-on training focused on learning technical skills and abilities, health and safety, professional development and other critical industry skills.

“When you have a career as an electrician, you have a career for life,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

Training will be delivered at sites throughout eastern Ontario and will be free to all employees, while mileage and other travel expenses will be reimbursed.

“KE Electrical Ltd. wishes to thank Premier Ford and Minister McNaughton for this critical investment,” said Gordon Kemp, President at KE Electrical Ltd. “This funding will allow us to upskill, retrain, and develop our workforce so we can continue to deliver our crucial services to underserved communities. Together, we are breaking down barriers and stereotypes to ensure that Ontario becomes a leader in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople.”

The project is funded through the Skills Development Fund, an over $700 million initiative, supported through labour market transfer agreements between the provincial and federal governments.

Through its first three funding rounds, the Skills Development Fund has supported 596 projects, to help almost 522,000 people around the province take the next step in their careers.