INDIA

Four held with 2 leopard skins in Delhi

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday said that they have arrested four persons who were smuggling leopard skins. Two leopard skins were recovered from them.

“Continuing its endeavor to safeguard the country’s fauna, the DRI arrested four persons in Delhi under Section 50 (1)(c) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act. We have recovered two leopard skins from their possession,” said an official.

All four accused were later handed over to Forest Officials for further investigations, the official added.

The forest officials will now interrogate the accused to gather information about their gang and how they procured the leopard skins.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

20230623-001801

