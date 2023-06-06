INDIALIFESTYLE

Four men shot at in Delhi, police launches probe

Four men were shot at by unidentified persons in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, an official said on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Sameer Khopad (20), Abdul Hasan (18), Arbaaz (25) and Hamza (20).

According to police, around 9 p.m. on Monday, information regarding firing at street No. 38 was received at the Jafrabad police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“On the spot empty cartridges were found and it was learned that the injured had been taken to JPC Hospital after which a team was sent to the hospital,” said a senior police official.

“Sameer got bullet injury on his waist, Abdul sustained bullet injury on his hip, Arbaaz got bullet injury on his back and Hamza had a bullet injury on his chest,” said the officer.

As per police records, injured Sameer, Arbaaz and Hamza have previous criminal involvements.

“Currently the injured have been referred to GTB for further treatment.

“Multiple teams formed to nab the culprits, CCTV footage is being scanned,” said the officer, adding that necessary legal action was being undertaken and further investigation is going on with all angles, including personnel enmity.

