FPI inflows likely to moderate due to rising valuations in India

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) inflows into India are likely to moderate going forward due to rising valuations in India and the rising interest rate scenario, say analysts.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said FPIs continued their May strategy in June too, so far. Globally, Japan continues to attract the biggest inflows, followed by India.

They were big sellers in China and also sold in S Korea and Thailand.

In India, FPIs were big buyers in financials, autos and capital goods. Since these segments are doing well and their prospects look good, they are likely to attract more inflows, going forward.

FPIs continued selling in IT and metals since these sectors are facing many short term headwinds, Vijayakumar said.

Till June 23, FPIs had invested Rs 30,669 crore in Indian stocks this month. The yearly FPI equity inflows have risen to Rs 59,922 crore, he added.

Going forward, he said FPI inflows are likely to moderate due to rising valuations in India and the rising interest rate scenario.

FPIs were aggressive buyers in the market in May having invested Rs 43,838 crore through the stock market and primary market put together.

A survey among foreign portfolio investors showed that India is now the consensus overweight among all emerging markets.

In May, India attracted the largest investment among all emerging markets, and FPIs were sellers in China, he added.

