Actor Varun Sharma, whose debut film ‘Fukrey’ recently clocked 10 years of its release, started his film career as a production runner and he is thankful for the experience as it proved to be a learning curve for him, broadening his horizons about the modus operandi of the film industry.

The actor told IANS: “I was studying in college in Chandigarh and I had joined a production company where I was a runner. Every experience counts. Being on a film set, you learn a lot. You realise there are many people who are working towards the same goal and how teamwork is of utmost importance. I learned that if I do my bit as an actor, come on time, learn my lines and be sincere towards my craft then that makes the lives of others far simpler.”

The actor holds his character of Choocha from ‘Fukrey’ close to heart. ‘Fukrey’, which has over the years gained a cult following, is returning with its third part on December 1, 2023.

The actor shared: “Choocha is indeed one of the most loved characters in the franchise and it’s all thanks to the ‘Fukrey’ fans who made it possible for us to come back with a third instalment. To be accepted by the audience is the biggest achievement for any actor and Choocha gave me that. It gave me the love that I have today, and I think everything that I have achieved in my past 10 years is because of that character.”

A film franchise always comes with monumental expectations of the fans for the upcoming part but the actor doesn’t feel the pressure.

He told IANS: “There is no pressure but there’s this responsibility towards my audience to deliver more than what they are expecting and making them happy and content, because it has given me a lot and everything that I have today is because of Choocha and my fans.”

On a closing note, the actor said that it’s a great time for artistes with streaming, television and theatricals taking the content ecosystem forward.

“It is a wonderful time to be a part of cinema. With films from the south garnering a pan India audience, it has opened up doors for actors who want to be part of cinema in all languages. The opportunities for actors today are many. There are films as well as web shows. Today, the story is King,” he concluded.

