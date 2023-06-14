ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Fukrey 3’ books December 1 release as first part celebrates 10th anniversary

NewsWire
0
0

As the comedy film ‘Fukrey’ clocks a decade since its release on Tuesday, it’s set to return with its third installment on December 1, 2023. The earlier parts of the film garnered a lot of positive response from the audience as they left them in splits and emerged as sleeper hits at the box office.

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, ‘Fukrey 3’ is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who helmed the first and second part as well.

To commemorate the journey of the underdog franchise, the makers also conducted a special screening of the first ‘Fukrey’ film, allowing fans to relish the nostalgia.

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, ‘Fukrey 3’ is all set to bring back the Jugaadu Boys for another unforgettable adventure.

20230614-124206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vignesh Shivan gets clicked with Sakshi Dhoni, Raviba Jadeja while cheering...

    Rakshit Shetty on pan-India release of ‘777 Charlie’: Good content has...

    Andrea Jeremiah-starrer ‘Pisasu 2’ to hit screens on August 31

    Sumeet Raghavan: Ultimately you need to be happy, that’s the key...