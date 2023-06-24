INDIA

Gangster with bounty of Rs 1 lakh arrested in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

The crime branch unit of the Gurugram Police has arrested gangster Sandeep aka Bandar, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Saturday.

The Gurugram Police will address a Press conference soon over the matter to share further details.

According to the police, NIA had put Sandeep’s name on the wanted Haryana gangsters’ list. He was absconding for a long time.

Sandeep, a resident of Naharpur Rupa, Gurugram is an active henchman of gangster Kaushal Chowdhary gang.

The NIA has been taking massive action against gangsters and terrorists for the past one year.

The investigation agency has raided in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and other states.

According to sources, most of these gangsters have left India and are hiding abroad.

20230624-134802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Update your wishlist

    Asansol BJP leader denied anticipatory bail by HC, likely to be...

    2022 a year of trial and exploration for the event industry

    ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ starring Guru Randhawa in acting debut wraps...