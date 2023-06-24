The crime branch unit of the Gurugram Police has arrested gangster Sandeep aka Bandar, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Saturday.

The Gurugram Police will address a Press conference soon over the matter to share further details.

According to the police, NIA had put Sandeep’s name on the wanted Haryana gangsters’ list. He was absconding for a long time.

Sandeep, a resident of Naharpur Rupa, Gurugram is an active henchman of gangster Kaushal Chowdhary gang.

The NIA has been taking massive action against gangsters and terrorists for the past one year.

The investigation agency has raided in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and other states.

According to sources, most of these gangsters have left India and are hiding abroad.

