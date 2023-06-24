It is not a secret that the BJP has started making preparations for the Lok Sabha 2024 polls and the senior leaders of the party are visiting different states to speak on the achievements during nine years of the Modi Government.

Like other states, Rajasthan is also getting battle ready for Lok Sabha 2024.

Recently, Union minister Piyush Goyal and MP Poonam Mahajan were in Jaipur to underline the achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the last nine years.

Also, visits by the party and government top brass, including PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, have been lined up in the desert state within a month where they will connect with the masses and count the achievements of the Modi government.

Modi has already made six visits in the last eight months which shows how serious the leadership is about Rajasthan which also goes for assembly polls in December 2023.

Party sources said that while preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is also keeping an eye on the assembly poll and has plans to improve its position in areas where it is weak by correcting caste equations.

If Modi’s visits to Rajasthan are reviewed, he is visiting the state almost every one and a half months and is addressing public meetings. He first came to Abu Road on September 30 in 2022. But after ten p.m., due to the ban on loudspeakers, he gave his speech without a mike.

After Abu Road, he came to Mangarh Dham in Banswara district on November 1 and addressed a public meeting. After that, on January 28 this year, he visited the Devnarayan temple in Asind. It was an attempt to woo the Gurjars.

After this, on February 12, PM Modi addressed a public meeting at the inauguration ceremony of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dhanavad, Dausa. Thereafter, he addressed a road show and public meeting at Abu Road after visiting Nathdwara.

This visit was followed by his Ajmer visit in May. Now, party sources say that the PM will visit Jodhpur in July.

If party sources are to be believed, the BJP has made up its mind to contest the assembly polls on PM Narendra Modi’s face. Hence, they have not yet announced any CM face in the state, but veteran leaders have been speaking of Modi’s achievements in the last nine years.

By not announcing any CM face, the party has managed to save face at a time when factionalism in the BJP is an open secret. A few months back, the party changed its state president. Chittorgarh Member of Parliament CP Joshi was announced as the party president who replaced Satish Poonia after getting fed up with daily factions stories emerging in the state.

The development irked the Jat lobby which comprises the second highest community after Rajputs in the state. Poonia comes from the Jats. Also, it left the party red-faced as the opposition Congress attacked it by saying that the party is anti-OBC and hence has removed Poonia and elevated Joshi who is a Brahmin. Later Poonia was announced as deputy Leader of the Opposition in a damage control initiative.

But differences among the party leadership continued making headlines.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje raised many eyebrows by staying away from the BJP state executive meeting called in Nagaur recently.

As per BJP state president CP Joshi, “the BJP will launch mass public relations campaigns by forming clusters in Lok Sabha constituencies; party workers will go from village to village with the mantra of service, good governance and the poor’s welfare.” Joshi said that clusters of four Lok Sabha constituencies each have been formed, where two senior BJP leaders will each keep an eight-day stay program going.

Apart from this, conferences, beneficiary dialogues, businessmen dialogue, dialogue with intellectuals are included in the public relations campaign. After celebrating Yoga Day on June 21 and the birth anniversary of BJP founder SP Mukherjee on June 23, a seminar on the Emergency will be organized on June 25.

“There will be a big conference and public meeting in each Lok Sabha constituency, a conference of beneficiaries will be organized at each Panchayat Samiti level,” said Joshi.

Regarding the programs of the party, he said that the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Mandal level and Panchayat level programs have been decided by the party.

“In the coming days, the party has entrusted the responsibility to the leaders at the local level regarding all these programs. Along with the central leadership team, we will work to organize all these programs in a well-planned manner and to convey information about Modi ji’s plans on the ground,” said Joshi.

