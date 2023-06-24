INDIA

Gangster with bounty of Rs 1L held in Gurugram

The crime branch unit Sector-39 of the Gurugram Police has arrested an inter-state gangster Sandeep aka Bandar, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Saturday.

Sandeep, a resident of Naharpur Rupa, Gurugram is an active henchman of gangster Kaushal Chowdhary gang.

A motorcycle, an illegal pistol and six live cartridges have been recovered from his possession.

According to the police, NIA had put Sandeep’s name on the wanted Haryana gangsters’ list. He was absconding since 2021 after coming out on bail.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police received secret information about the movement of the accused and nabbed him from the Sector-39 area and a case under various sections of the IPC including the Arms Act was registered against him at Sadar police station Gurugram, police said.

Preliminary investigation disclosed that the accused was involved in a dozen cases of heinous crimes like murder, attempt to murder, robbery planning, extortion, threatening and possession of illegal arms, etc which have been registered against him in Delhi and Gurugram.

Sandeep is a resident of gangsters Kaushal and Amit Dagar’s village Naharpur Rupa in Gurugram and has good contacts with these criminals.

“Sandeep was also a key member of the infamous Kaushal gang doing illegal extortion. He entered the crime world in 2007 and since then he is continuously active in carrying out serious incidents. He has gone to jail many times before and came out of jail on bail in September-2021 and after coming out of jail again started committing criminal incidents,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

