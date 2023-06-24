SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Russian club Rubin Kazan signs Poland defender Rybus

NewsWire
0
0

Polish defender Maciej Rybus joined Rubin Kazan as a free agent, the Russian club announced on Saturday.

Last season, the 33-year-old, capped 66 times for his national team, was with Spartak Moscow. This Saturday, he inked a one-year contract with Rubin Kazan as a free agent, Xinhua reported.

“The first talks about the transfer started two weeks ago. I met with coach Rashhid Rakhimov, with whom I worked in Terek Grozny. I didn’t hesitate for a long time. I found an agreement with Spartak to terminate the contract,” Rybus was quoted as saying by Rubin’s official site.

Rybus has been competing in the Russian Premier League since 2017. In 2018, he claimed the championship title as a Lokomotiv Moscow player.

20230624-182602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Football referee urinates on field, caught on camera

    Sterling’s hat-trick moves Man City nine clear as Man Utd again...

    Iglesias, Williams get Spain’s first calls in last squad before World...

    FIFA official says female referees key to the development of Women’s...