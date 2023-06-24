Polish defender Maciej Rybus joined Rubin Kazan as a free agent, the Russian club announced on Saturday.

Last season, the 33-year-old, capped 66 times for his national team, was with Spartak Moscow. This Saturday, he inked a one-year contract with Rubin Kazan as a free agent, Xinhua reported.

“The first talks about the transfer started two weeks ago. I met with coach Rashhid Rakhimov, with whom I worked in Terek Grozny. I didn’t hesitate for a long time. I found an agreement with Spartak to terminate the contract,” Rybus was quoted as saying by Rubin’s official site.

Rybus has been competing in the Russian Premier League since 2017. In 2018, he claimed the championship title as a Lokomotiv Moscow player.

20230624-182602