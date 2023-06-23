WORLD

Global financing summit kicks off in Paris to address climate-related issues

NewsWire
0
0

The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact kicked off here, with more than 300 participants from various sectors.

The international financing system “is the fruit of a past consensus, which was able to show its effectiveness,” but it “is no longer entirely suitable, and must be realigned with our objectives,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday in his opening speech.

Macron called for more funding to meet the challenges of poverty, biodiversity and climate, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Facing these challenges at the same time, poverty, climate and biodiversity, we must invest more, and we are not up to the task,” he added at the beginning of the two-day summit.

The participants are expected to discuss climate change-related financing issues through six round tables, including overhauling the international financial architecture, restoring confidence, forging partnerships for strategies, and creating a conducive environment for the private sector.

20230623-072203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site...

    BTS’ Suga to debut official solo album ‘D-Day’ on April 21

    Guterres’s spokesman tests Covid positive

    Apple expanding ‘Communication Safety’ feature to more countries