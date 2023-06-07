Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday called upon Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, in the national capital and placed his party’s demand for building toilets along the national highways for women to reduce the risk of urinary tract infection.

Sardesai said that he drew the attention of Union minister Gadkari on this issue to help the women of the Goa and those visiting the coastal state.

“I have appealed Nitin Gadkari to build toilets along the national highways, as Goa is a tourist destination and many people visit the state, so there should be toilets along the national highways,” Sardesai said after the meeting.

Sardesai had raised the issue during an Assembly session in July last year as well.

“The women’s commission should direct the Public Works Department to build toilets at every 3-5 km distance. It so happens that women who travel nowadays don’t drink water because there are no toilets. Even if there are (at some places), they are not clean, thus posing the risk of urinary tract infection,” Sardesai had said in the Assembly session.

“While the government boasts of new airports, bridges and Raj Bhavan, it overlooks simple needs of Goan women who find everyday travel traumatic,” Sardesai said.

The Goa Forward Party had also asked the state government to use funds allotted under the ‘Swatch Bharat Mission’ for this purpose.

