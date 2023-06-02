SCI-TECHWORLD

Google introduces new ‘Reading practice’ feature for Play Books

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Google has introduced a new ‘Reading practice’ feature for its Play Books Android application and Kids Space, which will help new readers independently improve their vocabulary and comprehension skills.

Now available in the US, the new feature will highlight the text as the user reads out loud, tracking where they are in the book and helping them to focus on the next word, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

If the user gets stuck on how to pronounce a word, they can tap it to hear what it sounds like.

Also, the new feature provides a child-friendly definition of a word, if the user wants to learn more about the word.

“At the end of the page, they’ll have the option to practice any words they skipped or mispronounced,” the company said.

The tech giant further mentioned that users can use the “Reading practice” filter in Google Play Books to narrow down their store or library searches to ebooks that offer Reading practice.

20230602-100002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Qualcomm introduces new Snapdragon automotive 5G platform to smart cars

    Samsung set to become top premium player in India with S22...

    Zipline hires former Indian-origin Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja

    Will Covid eventually become like seasonal flu?