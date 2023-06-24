Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the company will open its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in Gujarat.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday during his three-day state visit to the US, Pichai made the announcement, saying that the company will continue to invest in India through its $10 billion digitisation fund.

In 2020, Google had announced to invest a whopping $10 billion in the country through its India Digitisation Fund over the next five to seven years.

“Today we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operations centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India’s fintech leadership, thanks to UPI, and Aadhaar. We are going to build on that foundation and take it globally,” Pichai said.

He said Prime Minister Modi’s vision for Digital India was ahead of its time and “I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do so”.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet that Modi interacted with Pichai and “discussed measures like artificial intelligence, fintech and promoting research and development”.

They also discussed collaboration between Google and academic institutions in India to promote research and development, and skill development.

In December last year, Pichai visited India and pledged support for India’s G20 Presidency.

“Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all,” Pichai had tweeted after meeting Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.

Praising the government’s Digital India initiative, Pichai said that he is “excited for India to share its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 Presidency in 2023”.

He added that the pace of technological change in India is “extraordinary” and there are several opportunities ahead.

20230624-090803