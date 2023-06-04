Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi interacted with leading thinkers of New York at the iconic Roosevelt House here and said “it was thought-provoking fireside chat”.

The Congress leader, who is on a six-day visit to three US cities, had arrived in New York on Saturday morning.

He held interaction with the leading thinkers of New York here.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi attached the photographs of the interaction and said, “Had a thought-provoking fireside chat with leading thinkers of New York at the iconic Roosevelt House, home of former US President, Franklin D Roosevelt.”

Ahead of his visit to New York, the Congress leader will also attend a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam and top business leaders, Senators and Congressmen.

During his two-day visit to New York, he will meet with thinkers at the Harvard Club at Harvard University and a bunch of successful Indian-Americans in the creative industry, participate in a lunch event, and address a public gathering.

He will also interact with the India diaspora on Sunday at the Javits Center in New York.

Several Congress leaders, including Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, party spokesperson Alka Lamba and several others have also reached New York to make Rahul Gandhi’s programme at Javits Center a hit.

The Congress leader during his US visit has attacked the government over the freedom of press, state of indian economy, unemployment at 40 year high, discrimination and even the new Parliament building during his interactions at San Francisco and Washington D.C.

He had also delivered a lecture at Stanford University in San Francisco.

