LIFESTYLEWORLD

Half of Japan’s firms mull adding female board members: Survey

NewsWire
0
0

Nearly half of Japan’s major corporations that have never had female board members are considering adding them, a survey revealed on Wednesday.

According to the poll conducted by national broadcaster NHK which covered 245 companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime section, 120 of them said they were considering adding female members to their boards for the first time, reports Xinhua news agency.

Shareholders in Japan are increasingly calling on companies to fix the skewed gender balance in their boardrooms, the public broadcaster reported.

Meanwhile, the survey showed that business leaders are reluctant to nurture their own female workers as executive material and choose instead to hire people from outside the company.

Most of the firms surveyed said they will seek female executives from outside, including lawyers and university professors, while only six are planning to select women from their own ranks.

Earlier this month, the Japanese government approved a women’s empowerment policy package with the target of having women account for more than 30 per cent of board members at Prime-listed companies by 2030.

20230621-132606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    59 H3N2 influenza cases detected in Odisha

    Freak weather, hailstorms may impact flavour, quantities of Himachal apples

    Are LED wedding gowns the latest bridal trend in India?

    DMK MPs to donate one month’s salary to Sri Lanka relief...