HC seeks Delhi govt’s stand on plea against lock-in period on transfer of TSRs

The Delhi High Court has sought the city government’s stand on a petition challenging the imposition of a 5-year lock-in period on the transfer of three-seater auto rickshaws (TSR) by their owners.

The petition was filed by the Auto Driver Kalyan Union, an organisation for the welfare of TSR vehicle owners and drivers.

Appearing before the bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, the Delhi government counsel submitted that a policy decision will be taken on it and asked for time to submit a status report.

On the other hand, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the five-year restriction on TSR auto transfers is unreasonable and unique to the national capital, as no other public utility vehicle faces such a limitation.

The petition highlighted the difficulties faced by TSR auto owners, who purchased the vehicles with their own money, due to the lock-in period.

The petition also mentioned the inability of owners to switch to electric autos because of this restriction and sought the court’s intervention to lift the lock-in period so that TSR auto owners can transfer their vehicles without any restrictions.

The petition emphasised that there could be various reasons for selling a TSR, such as health issues or personal choice.

“This Hon’ble Court, may kindly be pleased to issue a writ in the nature of mandamus or any other appropriate writ/ order/ direction against the respondents (Delhi government authorities) inter-alia directing the respondents to lift the lock-in period for transfer of TSR auto so that owners of TSR auto may be able to transfer their vehicles without any restriction of 5 years lock-in period,” the petition read.

The court issued notice and posted the next hearing for August 29.

20230615-204402

