INDIA

Heavy rains in coastal Maharashtra for next five days, predicts IMD

NewsWire
0
0

The IMD on Friday forecast the probability of heavy rains in Maharashtra, especially the coastal Konkan region over the next five days, with a new spell of downpour likely to lash the state from Sunday.

IMD Pune Head K. S. Hosalikar said that while heavy to very rains are likely in the state for the next five days, a new spell of heavy rains could start from Sunday, affecting parts of south India and adjoining areas.

This will have an impact in the state for the next 4-5 days, but barring the Konkan, the other parts of the state may experience moderate rains.

With the heavy rains experienced in the past five days in Mumbai, over 95 per cent of the June rainfall deficit has been wiped off, said the IMD.

After the orange alert for Friday, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg have been issued a yellow alert for Saturday.

Till 7 p.m. on Friday, Mumbai recorded rainfall of 32.63 mm in city, 61.91 mm in eastern suburbs, and 69.16 mm in western suburbs. Barring water logging in low-lying areas and tree fall incidents, there was no significant disruption in road or rail traffic.

2023063032020

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leader in UP elopes with SP leader’s daughter; gets expelled

    100 startups registered with ISRO to work in space tech domains:...

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta shown the exit door

    Will airlift Pant to New Delhi if medically advisable, says DDCA...