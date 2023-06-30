The IMD on Friday forecast the probability of heavy rains in Maharashtra, especially the coastal Konkan region over the next five days, with a new spell of downpour likely to lash the state from Sunday.

IMD Pune Head K. S. Hosalikar said that while heavy to very rains are likely in the state for the next five days, a new spell of heavy rains could start from Sunday, affecting parts of south India and adjoining areas.

This will have an impact in the state for the next 4-5 days, but barring the Konkan, the other parts of the state may experience moderate rains.

With the heavy rains experienced in the past five days in Mumbai, over 95 per cent of the June rainfall deficit has been wiped off, said the IMD.

After the orange alert for Friday, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg have been issued a yellow alert for Saturday.

Till 7 p.m. on Friday, Mumbai recorded rainfall of 32.63 mm in city, 61.91 mm in eastern suburbs, and 69.16 mm in western suburbs. Barring water logging in low-lying areas and tree fall incidents, there was no significant disruption in road or rail traffic.

2023063032020