INDIA

Chidambaram temple row: PIL filed in Madras HC against govt order

NewsWire
0
0

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Madras High Court on Friday challenging the government order permitting devotees to climb up the Kanagasabhai Mandapam to have darshan of the deity in the Nataraja temple at Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram.

Temple Worshippers Society President T.R. Ramesh has filed a PIL against the order issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department on May 17, 2022.

The petitioner had claimed that the HRCE Act does not allow the government to interfere with denominational temples.

Two separate judgments of the Madras High Court had recognised the temple as belonging to a religious denomination.

A writ petition was filed in 2022 in the Madras High Court seeking permission for the devotees to climb the Kanagasabhai Mandapam and it had directed the HRCE Department, the Cuddalore District Collector, and the Secretary of the Dikshitar Committee to make a decision.

2023063031989

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tripura polls: Reappointment of court-sacked 10,323 teachers becomes key issue

    Relief from Kerala HC for ex-Minister who quit over remarks on...

    Small greed, big loss! Netizens falling prey to web of ‘fake...

    Revival of rural economy to take time in the absence of...