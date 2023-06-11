Heavy security deployment has been made at the Ramlila Maidan and in the nearby areas ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Maha rally.

The police have deployed extra police forces to avoid any untoward incidents. Senior police officials were also conducting rounds on the ground to check the security measures.

The AAP will be holding a ‘Maha rally’ against the Centre’s ordinance, calling it an illegal move by the Modi government.

The AAP has called its volunteers from across the country to join them at Ramlila Maidan.

The party is demanding the withdrawal of the Centre’s ordinance.

The AAP has stated that the Central government should reconsider its stance and prioritise the welfare of the people of Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that people will assemble at this rally to show solidarity with the AAP and oppose the Central government.

“Tomorrow, the people of Delhi will come together at Ramleela Maidan to protest against the dictatorial ordinance of the Central Government, which is depriving the people of Delhi of their rights. Join this rally to save the Constitution and democracy,” Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday.

The AAP has vowed to utilize all its might and voice strong opposition against the ordinance during the Maha rally.

The party has claimed that more than one lakh people will join the rally at Ramlila Maidan.

