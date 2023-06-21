INDIA

Heroin worth Rs 10 cr smuggled in from Pak seized in Raj; four held

BSF jawans in Rajasthan have arrested four smugglers and recovered 2 kg heroin smuggled in from Pakistan using a drone. The contraband is worth Rs 10 crore in the international market, officials said on Wednesday.

The BSF and the police jointly carried out the operation and arrested the four smugglers, who had come to collect the supply dropped by a drone.

An attempt was made to deliver heroin to the miscreants using a drone near Anupgarh town in Sriganganagar district. At around 12 midnight on Tuesday, the BSF team heard the sound of the drone, and chased it.

Due to a technical glitch in the drone, it fell on the ground and 2 kg of heroin was seized during the search operation.

Meanwhile, the miscreants reached the spot on a car to collect the supply of heroin. However, seeing the BSF jawans, they fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.

Four of them were nabbed from the nearby areas later, who confessed to heroin smuggling during interrogation.

20230621-232602

