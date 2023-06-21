Skipper Jasoda Munda’s hat-trick steered Odisha to a 4-0 win against Karnataka in a Group A clash in the Senior Women’s National Football Championship at the GNDU Main Ground, here on Wednesday.

Malati Munda was the other scorer for Odisha as they outclassed Karnataka to stay in the group with nine points from four matches, three points behind group leaders Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka’s resistance was broken in the 34th minute when a long ball from defender Mamata Patra caught Karnataka defence napping. Jasoda Munda made the most of it with a solo run and finished the move in style by putting the ball past Karnataka’s custodian and skipper Aiswarya A into the back of the net to make it 1-0 to Odisha.

Minutes later, Karnataka’s Maanasa M touched the ball with her hands inside their own penalty box in an attempt to stop Malati Munda from marching in towards the box. Jasoda Munda scored from the following penalty to make it 2-0 for Odisha.

Jasoda Munda then turned the provider for Odisha’s third goal of the match when her defence-splitting pass was cleared off the edge of the penalty box by Aiswarya A, but the ball went to Malati Munda, who tapped into an empty net to make it 3-0.

Jasoda Munda completed her hattrick in the 55th minute when she rounded off Aiswarya A, following a pass from Mamata Patra and scored with ease. Jasoda was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Jharkhand earn first point

Jharkhand came from behind to hold Punjab to a 1-1 draw in a Group A clash at the GNDU Main Ground.

With this draw, Jharkhand registered their first point in the competition after four matches and Punjab have three points from four matches.

Punjab’s forward, Nisha put them in front in the 6th minute of the match. Nisha controlled an aerial pass from the right wing inside the penalty box and brilliantly scored with her left foot at the top corner.

Jharkhand equalised in the 79th minute through Sudha Ankita Tirkey. Jharkhand’s corner was not dealt with well by the Punjab defence as the ball fell for Sudha inside the box. The defender slotted home with a right-footed finish leaving Punjab skipper and custodian Sita Sharma with no chance.

Sudha Ankita Tirkey was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Easy for Tamil Nadu

Former champions, Tamil Nadu maintained their perfect run in the Senior Women’s National Football Championship when they defeated Chandigarh 3-0 in a Group A match.

Goals from Indumathi Kathiresan, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Priyadharshini S inside the first 45 minutes settled the score for Tamil Nadu.

With this win, Tamil Nadu have 12 points from four matches and they are at the top of the group. Chandigarh are in the third position with four points from as many matches.

