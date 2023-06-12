The wife of former Congress MLA Rajesh Lilothia died after her car was hit by another vehicle near Kashmere Gate early on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Madhu, 55, a resident of Anand Parbat.

Police said upon receiving a call regarding the incident, the Kashmere Gate police station dispatched a team to the scene.

Upon arrival, the police discovered that Madhu had already been rushed to the Trauma Centre by a CAT ambulance but was declared brought dead by doctors there at 6.03 a.m.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said that this was a blind accident case, as there were no initial leads about the offending vehicle.

“However, a police team has been formed to investigate the matter. The team focused on analysing CCTV camera footage from Anand Parbat to Shahadra flyover, which eventually led to significant progress in the case.

“With the help of CCTV footage, we were able to identify two vehicles that might have played a crucial role in the accident,” he said.

The ownership of the offending vehicle was promptly established, and the tireless efforts of the police team, along with technical surveillance, led them to trace the offender and the vehicle — Maruti Breeza — to the Seelampur area of east Delhi.

Subsequently, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Zainul, residing in New Seelampur, was arrested.

During questioning, he confessed his involvement in the accident and that he had fled the scene in an attempt to avoid arrest.

