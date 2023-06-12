York police’s homicide unit is investigating a shooting at a home in Aurora which left one man dead and a woman in hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Today at at 12:17 p.m. police responded to a call about a shooting at a residential home on Stubbs Lane, located in the area northwest of Wellington Street East and Leslie Street. On arrival, attending officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene while the female victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Constable Maniva Armstrong says that the investigation is in its early stages and there is no suspect information at this time.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators are urged to come forward, along with anyone who has video footage or dashcam recordings from the area around the time of the incident.

Information can be provided by calling the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or by email at homicide@yrp.ca. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com.