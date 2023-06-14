ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

How Kajol slipped into Noyonika’s character for ‘The Trial’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for her streaming release ‘Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, feels that she did not have to prepare too much for her role of Noyonika Sengupta as the script provided her an in depth detail about the same.

She spoke about her part and lavished praise on director Suparn S. Varma, saying that as he narrated the script to her, he presented it in an in-depth detail about Noyonika’s character about how she talks, how she walks and that “everything was written” (in the script).

She said: “We had Kimani & Associates (a law firm) team members on sets with us to tell if we are doing the things correctly. They used to tell us how we should sit, how we should talk, what should be worn, what should not be worn, what is allowed, what is not allowed. We did not take much cinematic liberty in presenting this.”

Talking about Noyonika’s character, she said: “The graph of Noyonika from the first episode to the last is very good. From a vulnerable state to where she reaches in the end, her personal journey has been portrayed very nicely.”

‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is an Indian Adaptation of the US series ‘The Good Wife’. It is a story of a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars.

20230614-171203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajamouli: Films based on human emotions can cross geographical boundaries

    Vinod Bhanushali: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was only politician also respected by...

    ‘Kacchey Limbu’ wound up its shoot in record eighteen days

    Ranbir, Shoojit, Leander pump up Maradona tribute match