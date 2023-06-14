INDIA

TN cop suspended for links with bootleggers

NewsWire
A special sub-inspector of Tami Nadu Police in Kallakurichi district was suspended following his links with bootleggers, officials said on Wednesday.

SSI Ramalingam had been transferred from the Special Branch to the Highway Patrol.

Sources in Kallakurichi district told IANS that he was having relations with bootleggers and a detailed report on the issue was submitted to the Kallakurichi’s Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj by the Special Branch.

The SP suspended Ramalingam after studying his file.

The state police chief has issued a circular to all district Superintendents of Police after the recent spurious liquor tragedy in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts in which 21 people lost their lives.

With local people complaining that the police were hand in glove with the spurious liquor traders, the DGP had warned all the district Superintendents of Police to be on an alert against police officers maintaining relationships with bootleggers.

