INDIALIFESTYLE

Hundreds of bras found scattered on Goa bridge

NewsWire
0
1

Hundreds of branded bras were found scattered on the Carona- Calvim bridge of Aldona village of North Goa district.

Village resident Sameer Gadekar told IANS that he noticed the weird scene on Wednesday evening and collected the undergarments to thrown into a dustbin.

“I was passing by this bridge, where I first noticed three undergarments of ladies and later saw them everywhere scattered on the bridge. I felt it was like disrespect to women as these branded bras were also placed on railings of bridge, which were visible to public,” he said.

Gadekar said that he collected all the stuff from the bridge and threw it at the garbage point. “As a responsible citizen, it was my duty to clear the mess from the bridge, so I informed Sarpanch of our village and then cleared it,” he said.

He expressed surprise over the incident and said that there should be CCTV cameras on bridge to check such things.

Sarpanch Ashwin D’Souza said that they have taken the note of incident and will take measures that such things will not happen in future.

“Somone must have purposely thrown those undergarments on the bridge. It is not the case of falling goods from the vehicle, as these bras were scattered everywhere,” he said.

20230601-215403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Ambasamudram custodial torture, TN Police in dock over allegations by...

    Five of Bihu troupe killed in road mishap in Assam, 10...

    Ruckus in Bengal Assembly as Mamata says Agnipath BJP’s ‘ploy’ to...

    ‘Reconcilation’ among warring factions in Punjab Cong begins