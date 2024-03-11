Monday, March 11, 2024

Hyderabad woman murdered in Australia

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
16

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) A young woman from Hyderabad, who had been living with her family in Australia, has been found murdered, according to reports.

The body of Chaitanya Madhagani alias Swetha was found in a bin on the side of a deserted road in Buckley, west of Geelong in Victoria on Saturday.

Swetha was living with husband and their three-year-old son in Melbourne.

Local police suspect that the two parties involved are known to one another, and the offender may have fled overseas. Police established a second crime scene at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook in southwestern Melbourne.

They suspect that the woman was murdered at home and her body was dumped in a bin some 82 km away.

Swetha’s husband, Ashok Raj Varikuppala, reportedly flew back to India recently with the couple’s son.

Previous article
French Open Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth advance to second round
Next article
UP CM’s fake video promoting diabetes medication goes viral

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Join for the latest news, updates, and exclusive offers!

CI News Inc
2 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga, ON
L4Z 1H8

Phone: 416-900-6669

MOST COMMENTED

Popular

Access

Copyright © 2023 CI News Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy 