I-T officials raid premises of prominent Kerala vloggers

The Income Tax (I-T) Department officials have conducted raids at the residences and offices of 13 prominent YouTube vloggers across six districts of the state.

During the course of the investigation, it has come to the knowledge of the I-T Department that the vloggers have evaded tax payments.

Reportedly, the tax evasion for some of the vloggers run in crores of rupees.

The IT officials have started to investigate the spending pattern of these vloggers to come to the conclusion of their actual income.

Notably, most of the content of these vloggers is related to entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, and tech innovations. The subscription of these vloggers run in millions.

The I-T officials have also listed many others vloggers and more raids are expected in coming days.

