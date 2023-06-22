INDIA

IMD forecasts light rains in Gujarat from June 22-25

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rains in various parts of Gujarat from June 22 to June 25.

The state’s weather patterns are expected to be influenced by the advancing monsoon system, bringing relief to the parched lands. Valsad district in south Gujarat witnessed the initial showers this morning giving hope to farmers and residents eagerly awaiting the monsoon’s arrival.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, isolated places in several districts of Gujarat region are likely to experience light rain and thundershowers in the coming days. On June 22, Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dang, and Tapi districts are expected to receive light rain.

Moving forward, on June 23, the forecast predicts light rain and thundershowers in Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad districts, as well as in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Additionally, the Saurashtra region, including Porbandar, Gir Somnath, and Junagadh, may also witness these weather conditions.

As the monsoon progresses, June 24 is expected to bring light rain and thundershowers to Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad districts, as well as in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. The Saurashtra region, comprising Porbandar, Gir Somnath, and Junagadh, may also experience similar weather patterns.

Continuing the trend, on June 25, all districts of South Gujarat region, including Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli, along with Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, and Diu, are likely to witness light rain and thundershowers at isolated places.

