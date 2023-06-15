INDIA

In tit-for-tat, RJD slams BJP on bridge collapse in Gujarat

Days after BJP leaders criticised the Nitish Kumar government over Khagaria bridge collapse in Bihar, RJD on Thursday tweeted a picture of a bridge that crumbled recently in Gujarat’s Tapi district and questioned the saffron party’s silence on it.

A bridge located at Vyara village under Tapi district in Gujarat collapsed a few days ago just before inauguration.

Uploading a photograph of the bridge on its official twitter handle, the RJD asked why are the BJP leaders and certain sections of media silent. They are silent on the corruption of BJP and hiding facts, it alleged.

When the bridge collapsed in Aguwani Ghat Khagaria bridge, the BJP had linked it to corruption in the Bihar government.

They had accused the current dispensation of being neck-deep in corruption.

