INDIA

Ind vs WI: Ishan should play at number 6, suggests childhood coach Uttam Majumdar

NewsWire
0
0

Ishan Kishan’s childhood coach Uttam Majumdar is hopeful that his prodigy will be named in the playing XI against West Indies in the first Test, starting on Wednesday in Dominica.

He further said that the young wicket-keeper batter should play at number 6.

“I have a gut feeling that both Ishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal will play today against the West Indies. The duo young stars will deliver well for team India. I would suggest Ishan should play at number 6, that will be good for him and the team,” Uttam Majumdar told a YouTube channel Cricket Basu.

India will begin their World Test Championship cycle on Wednesday when they take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at Windsor Park.

The Indian team is set to hit the transition button with the much-anticipated debut of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the two-Test series against a wounded West Indies, which is searching for a road to redemption.

After KS Bharat failed to leave a mark in the few opportunities given to him, the selectors might go with young Ishan Kishan as their wicketkeeping option.

2023071237937

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oppn parties protest move to introduce CBSE syllabus in Puducherry schools

    ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga reprimanded for breach of...

    AIMIM seals alliance with AMMK in TN, to contest 3 seats

    2 Covid deaths reported in K’taka after 22 days