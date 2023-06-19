INDIA

The India-US defence relationship has a wide framework and aims to include possibilities of enhancing cooperation between defence technology companies of both nations, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday.

Briefing mediapersons on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming state visit to the US from Wednesday to Friday, Kwatra said that as far defence cooperation is concerned, it is quite widespread between the two countries.

“The framework of defence cooperation between India and US is quite widespread and includes several new aspects,” he informed.

This mainly focuses on how defence technology companies of both the nations can increase their cooperation, Kwatra explained.

He added that another aspect to this framework would be to ensure that how the industrial supply line linkages can be enhanced.

“The focus would be to see how can they (such entities) talk to each other and move towards an industrial production ecosystem,” Kwatra said.

