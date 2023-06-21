An Indian-American doctor is facing sexual assault charges for inappropriately touching a co-worker at a medical facility in California.

Rachandeep Singh, a medical director at the River Pointe Post-Acute Care Facility in Carmichael, was arrested on June 17 at the San Francisco International Airport and was booked into custody at the San Mateo County Jail.

He was released on bail the same day, and is scheduled to appear in court in Sacramento on August 17 for his alleged sexual misconduct, the Sacramento County Sheriff Office said.

The Office began an investigation after receiving a report of a sexual assault on April 26.

The victim, an employee at the medical facility, alleged that her Singh touched her sexually against her will.

Based on the subsequent investigation results, the District Attorney’s Office elected to file felony sexual battery charges against Singh.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Singh was removed from the River Pointe Post-Acute Care Facility by their administration.

He oversaw at least two other facilities as the medical director in the City of Stockton and the San Joaquin County areas.

Due to Singh’s position in several areas throughout the region, detectives are looking for other potential victims, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A Conan Daily report said that Singh graduated from Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana in 2001 with a medical degree.

