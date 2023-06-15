The Indian Navy launched an outreach programme called ‘Julley Ladakh (Hello Ladakh)’ on Thursday with the aim of raising awareness about it in the union territory and also engage with youngsters and civil society members.

Vice Chief of Navy Staff, Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh launched the programme by flagging off a 5,000-km motorcycle expedition from the National War Memorial here.

A total of 35 Indian Navy personnel, including officers, sailors, and family members are participating in the expedition covering about 5,000 kms, traversing through remote areas and tough terrains of Ladakh.

They will interact with the students of schools and colleges enroute, and also pay homage to the bravehearts at the Kargil War Memorial and those of the 1962 battle of Rezang La.

The outreach activities planned include a Motor Cycle Expedition, passing through a large part of Ladakh, a band concert at City Centre with the famous Navy Band, Medical Camp and a Football Match between the Navy and the Ladakh Football Club.

Vice Admiral Singh stated that navy has always promoted adventure activities as these not only serve to inspire personnel to aim higher and achieve better, but also strengthen team-building and camaraderie that are crucial for their performance at sea.

He congratulated the Sea Riders for undertaking the expedition aimed at enhancing maritime consciousness and awareness about the Navy in an important part of the country that is distant from the seas but close to our hearts, and wished them a safe and memorable ride on motorcycles.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Motorcycle Expedition was being conducted in partnership with TVS Motors. The initiative aims to cover large parts of Ladakh region on TVS Apache RTR and RR 310. The first phase of the expedition was flagged off from New Delhi Thursday and will reach Leh on June 28 passing through the states of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, the ministry official added.

The Navy had made similar efforts in the North East, that was hugely successful, the Ministry of Defence said. The Indian Navy had also undertaken the ‘Sam No Varunah’ Motor Car expedition to engage with citizens in all the coastal states.

The main objectives of the current initiative in the Northern Territory include Celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Indian Independence), Conduct Awareness drives at schools and colleges in Ladakh region about the career opportunities that Indian Navy offers, including the Agnipath Scheme.

