Around 425 elite Rifle and Pistol shooters from across the country will compete in the Group A National Selection Trials 5 and 6, which will be held from June 24 to 30 at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, here.

Shooters will take final aim at their immediate India dreams ahead of a busy international season as the Indian teams for the upcoming World Championships in Baku in August and the Asian Games in September will be announced post the conclusion of the trials, whose scores will be vital to get among the top ranks in each event.

Saturday will have pre-event training before real action begins on Sunday, with as many as six finals lined up across the senior and junior categories.

All top names in Indian shooting including the likes of Rahi Sarnobat, Anjum Moudgil, Manu Bhaker, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar, Divyansh Panwar, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Esha Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Rhtyhm Sangwan and Divya TS among others, are expected to participate.

Baku World Championships will have as many as 48 Paris 2024 Olympics quota places up for grabs and the shooters living their Olympic dreams, will first have to ensure they get a spot on the team, to grab one of those quotas for the country.

Following the Asian Games in September, the Asian Championships are also scheduled in October in Changwon, Korea, where a further 24 quota places will be distributed.

India so far has earned three Paris Olympic quotas in their kitty through Bhowneesh Mendiratta (Men’s Trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (10m Air Rifle Men) and Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle 3 Positions Men), won at the World Championships held last year in Cairo.

A country can win a maximum of two quota places in each of the 15 Olympic shooting disciplines. At the previous Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Indian shooters had bagged a record 15-quota places.

