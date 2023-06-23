INDIA

Infiltration bid in J&K’s Macchal sector foiled, 4 terrorists killed

An infiltration bid was foiled and four terrorists killed in a joint operation of police and army in the Macchal sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district and a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered, the army said on Friday.

“During the intervening night of June 22/23, alert troops of Indian Army detected suspicious movement in general area of Kala Jungle along the Line of Control in Machhal sector. Ambushes were sited and tracking of the terrorist movement was carried out during the night. At around 04.30 a.m., four terrorists were observed crossing the Line of Control from Pakistan.

“They were engaged upon coming in effective range by the Ambush parties. Intense fire fight ensued resulting in elimination of all four terrorists without any harm to own troops,” an army statement said.

Nine AK series rifles, three pistols, four grenades, 288 AK and pistol rounds, 55 suspected narco packets and other huge quantity of war-like stores were recovered.

“The recovery of large amount of war-like stores including substantial narcotics material to be used for terror funding indicates the vicious plan of Pakistan by utilising the terrorists to derail the existing peace in Kashmir Valley. This successful operation is a big blow to the Narco funding and terror plans of the terrorists,” the army said.

