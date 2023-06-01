SCI-TECHWORLD

Instagram testing new ‘Interested’ option for recommended posts

NewsWire
0
0

Social networking platform Instagram is testing a new ‘Interested’ option for recommended posts which will allow users to indicate what they are interested in.

The new option will help the platform to show users more of what they like, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

In the blogpost, the company also explained how ranking works across the platform to help users maximise their experience and also to help creators understand how their content might be shown.

“We use a variety of algorithms, classifiers, and processes, each with its own purpose. We want to make the most of people’s time, and we believe that using technology to personalise everyone’s experience is the best way to do that,” it added.

Each part of the application, including Feed, Stories, Explore, Reels, Search and more, uses a unique algorithm designed to maximise user experience. “We want people and creators to be in control of their Instagram experience, and we’re always exploring ways to add even more transparency and control to the app,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Instagram is set to take on Elon Musk-run Twitter with a similar micro-blogging text platform that is likely to be launched by the end of this month.

20230601-101204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter likely to roll out ‘Reactions’ feature soon

    Meta commits $15 mn for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

    FB users put on alert over new ‘look who just died’...

    Why Delta Covid variant is spreading rapidly