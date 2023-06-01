INDIALIFESTYLE

Intermittent rain likely to continue in J&K till weekend

Rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Thursday that weather would be generally cloudy with intermittent rain at many places.

A Meteorological (MeT) statement said, “Generally cloudy weather today with intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder/lightning very likely at many places in J&K.”

The statement added that rain/thunder with lighting is likely to continue till June 3.

Farmers have been advised to carry on farm operations from June 4 onwards.

Srinagar had 11.4, Pahalgam 7.6 and Gulmarg 4.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 9.5 and Leh 4.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 18.5, Katra 15.8, Batote 11, Banihal 11.1 and Bhaderwah 10.7 as the minimum temperature.

