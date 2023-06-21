WORLD

Iranian FM lauds progress of Iran-Oman deals’ implementation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that the implementation of agreements signed between his country and Oman had made “good progress” over the past 18 months.

After meeting his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi in the Omani capital of Muscat earlier on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters that he had “important and constructive” talks with the Omani Minister, during which they had discussed the implementation of the agreements signed between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, particularly those inked after the latter’s visit to Tehran in late May, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

The two Ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, transportation, energy, science, technology and tourism, IRNA quoted Amir-Abdollahian as saying, adding that the two countries agree to hold the next round of meeting for a joint economic commission in the near future.

The Omani Foreign Minister said he and his Iranian counterpart exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, on which the two countries share similar views, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that Oman and Iran are expected to play a “positive” role in ensuring regional peace and security through expanding their cooperation.

The Omani Minister noted that efforts were being made to implement the agreements between the two countries, adding that a number of other documents have been prepared and will be signed in the future.

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Muscat on Tuesday after wrapping up his visit to Qatar.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Minister left Oman for Kuwait, the third leg of his four-nation tour of the region’s Arab states that also include the United Arab Emirates.

