INDIA

Islamic Centre issues advisory for Bakri Eid

NewsWire
The Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow has issued an advisory, asking Muslims not to share pictures of animal sacrifice on social media during Eid-ul-Azha, or Bakri Eid.

The advice was given in respect to the religious sentiments of other communities.

Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29 across the country and in his advisory, the chairman of the Islamic Centre, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, said the community must ensure that only those animals are sacrificed on which there is no legal restriction.

“Legal provisions should be kept in mind while performing sacrifice. Cleanliness must be ensured and photos or videos of sacrifice should not be made or shared on social media,” said the cleric, who is also the Imam of Lucknow Eidgah.

“Sacrifice should not be done in any open space or by roadside and public places. No animal waste should be thrown on roads or public places after sacrifice but kept inside municipal dustbins. We must respect the religious sentiments of others while performing sacrifice. Those performing sacrifice should ensure that blood of sacrificial animals is not poured out on the drains.”

The cleric said in his advisory that the “the distribution of animal meat should be done after packing it properly and one third of the sacrifice meat must be distributed among poor and needy”.

