INDIA

ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship

NewsWire
0
4

India’s Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot won the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team gold on Day Two of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Juniors in Changwon, South Korea, defeating the French pairing of Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere 17-13, in the gold medal match.

This was India’s third gold of the competition, which means they find themselves on the second spot in the medal tally currently, with a silver and two bronze medals to boot, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday.

China leads the tally with the same number of gold and bronze as India, but with an additional silver to show for their efforts.

India also bagged a bronze in the second medal event of the day, the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, when Abhinav Choudhury and Sainyam, who had won gold in the Air Pistol women’s individual on Sunday, got the better of the hosts’ Kim Juri and Kim Kanghyun 17-11, in the bronze medal match.

Abhinav and Gautami had earlier shot 627.4 in qualification to finish second amongst 35 teams to qualify for the gold medal match-up. Oceanne and Romain had topped it with 632.4, but the Indian pair reversed the order in the final with some gritty shooting. They were down 0-4 initially but showed tremendous resolve to pull through in the end.

The pair of Abhinav Choudhary and Sainyam shot a combined 574 in qualification to finish fourth. That gave them a shot at bronze, which they duly obliged.

Day Three has four exciting finals lined up namely the Men’s and Women’s 10m Air Rifle finals and the Men’s and Women’s Skeet finals.

2023071740804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NTR’s ‘Chaitanya Ratham’ centre of attraction on TDP foundation day

    BJP bunches love jihad, appeasement politics as part of its core...

    Esports Premier League Season 2 to start on June 13 with...

    7 killed after passenger van catches fire in Pakistan