Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film ‘I Love You’ on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

It remains to be seen whether Rakulpreet will be making a guest appearance or if she will be joining as a special guest to interact with the contestants during the Weekend Ka Waar episode.

She said: “I’m really excited to be a part of the first Weekend Ka Waar on Bigg Boss OTT. I’m a huge fan of the show and always try to catch the weekend episodes!”

“I’m eagerly looking forward to meeting all the contestants and having a fantastic time with Salman sir. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see Salman sir in action, and I’ll bring some love-filled excitement to the vaar by adding my own special twist,” the actress added.

‘I Love You’ is a romantic thriller. It depicts a passionate and dark side of love, and also stars Pavail Gulati, Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is an Athena & The Vermillion World Production, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ and ‘I Love You’ is streaming on JioCinema.

