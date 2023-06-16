WORLD

Japanese Parliament votes down no-confidence motion against Cabinet

NewsWire
0
0

Japan’s lower house of Parliament on Friday voted down a no-confidence motion submitted against the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

It was submitted by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) a day after the Prime Minister said he was unequivocally not planning to imminently dissolve the lower house and call a snap election, reports Xinhua news agency.

The CDPJ in the motion against Kishida’s cabinet had taken aim at the prime minister for being unable to explain how key policies would be funded.

Such policies included controversial, hefty spending plans by Japan to boost its defence capabilities, as well as expenditure to counter the country’s rapidly declining birthrate.

Kishida had already suggested a day earlier that the submission of a no-confidence motion would be relatively useless and would by no means be the impetus to call a snap election during the ongoing Diet session through on June 21.

If the motion were approved, however, the chamber would be dissolved within 10 days, or all cabinet members would have to step down under Japan’s constitution.

But as was the case here, every no-confidence motion submitted in the last 10 years or so has been voted down in the lower house, which is under control of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition.

20230616-151605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Resolve problem of access to frozen financial assets, Iran urges S.Korea

    EU proposes new instrument to fight off ‘economic coercion’

    Bank of England ‘will not hesitate’ to raise rates as pound...

    UK sanctions Wagner Group known as Putin’s private army